AP Names Three To Board

Rob King, Isaac Lee and Bill Hoffman Wednesday were tapped as new board members of The Associated Press at the annual board meeting in New York.

King, who is senior VP of SportsCenter and news for ESPN, and Lee, who is president of news for Univision and CEO of pop culture network Fusion owned by Univision and Disney/ABC, were appointed to the board to fill open seats. Hoffman, who is president of Cox Media Group, which comprises 14 TV stations, 57 radio stations, eight daily newspapers and other publications, was elected a member.

AP's board has 21 members and each can serve up to nine years comprising three, three-year terms.