AP Names New Top U.S. News Editor

The Associated Press has named a new managing editor for U.S. news.



Brian Carovillano, who was Asia Pacific news director, will now oversee news reports from the U.S., including the 50 state reports that executive editor Kathleen Carroll calls the "core of AP."



Mike Oreskes had been senior managing editor of U.S. news, but has given up those duties to assume a new role as senior managing editor for global news.



Carovillano will be direct suprevisor of the four U.S. regional editors — he was named the first such regional editor (South region) in 2008.



As South editor, he oversaw the BP oil spill coverage that won the AP a Polk Award. He has also been a reporter or manager for AP in San Francisco, Boston and Providence, R.I.



"He is a formidable leader, smart, strategic and collaborative with a calm style that inspires confidence," Carroll said in a letter to staff. "Colleagues will tell you they've done some of their best work with Brian at the helm.



Carovillano is expected to assume his new post sometime in January, based in New York. He reports directly to Carroll.