AP Launches Online Oscars Interactive

The Associated Press is stepping up its online effort for the 81st annual Academy Awards on Sunday night. AP Entertainment has launched an interactive Oscar's page that features pre-show "Road to the Oscars" reports, photos, blogs, and video and will expand to include live streaming video on the night of the awards.

"This is the biggest entertainment event of the year and we are very excited about the extensive coverage we able to provide our members and customers, AP global director of entertainment products Michael Dutton said in a statement. "We have bundled together our core video, photo and text coverage into an all-in-one interactive," he said. The site also provides opportunities to attract more local advertising, Dutton said.

The night of the Oscars, AP national entertainment editor Alicia Quarles will provide live reporting from 6-8 p.m. on the red carpet. AP Radio's Michael Weinfeld and Hollywood correspondent Rosalie Fox will broadcast live special reports from backstage at the Kodak Theater throughout the event. Coverage will also include red carpet interviews and behind-the-scenes looks from the Elton John and Vanity Fair viewing and after-parties.

The site launched on Feb. 15 and will run through March 8. The streaming video feature begins at 6 p.m. on Oscars night.