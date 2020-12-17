‘A.P. Bio’ Gets Season Four on Peacock

Glenn Howerton (left) as Jack and Patton Oswalt as Principal Durbin in Peacock's 'A.O. Bio'

Season four of comedy A.P. Bio streams on Peacock in 2021. The first two seasons of the Mike O’Brien comedy were on NBC, and season three was on Peacock. All three seasons are on Peacock.

"Everyone involved is so excited to do more episodes,” said creator O’Brien. “We're so thankful to Peacock and everyone who watched! Season three was the most fun we've had. I want to dig even deeper into the main characters and also keep messing with the sitcom format."

Glenn Howerton plays a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar who works as a high school bio teacher in Toledo after losing out on his dream job.

Patton Oswalt plays his principal. Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique and Paula Pell are also in the cast.

O’Brien executive produces with Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Seth Meyers & Mike Shoemaker.

The series is produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.