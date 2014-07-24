AP Appoints McCrudden to Head Intl. Video News

The Associated Press has announced a number of key promotions in its video operations.

As part of the changes, it is promoting Derl McCrudden to head of international video news.

In addition, Denise Vance, deputy director of U.S. video, will become head of U.S. video and radio, where she will continuing to oversee video and audio newsgathering and production in North America.

Finally, Vaughn Morrison, a former CNN and Fox executive, was recently named the new head of U.S. video production and Debora Gorbutt, head of video content development, will add oversight of AP Middle East Extra to her duties.

McCrudden, who was previously head of video newsgathering, joined AP in London in 2010 from ITN Consulting.

“Derl is one of the smartest journalists in the business, a proven leader whose calm demeanor and steely determination mark him out as a natural for this role,” said Sandy MacIntyre, AP vice president and director of global video in a statement. “Derl brings a vast amount of experience, both in managerial roles and in running big stories in the field.”