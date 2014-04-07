AOL Renews Four Original Web Series

AOL announced Monday that it has renewed four original web series for its AOL On Network.

Among the series being brought back is #CandidlyNicole, which VH1 announced last week it would adapt for linear television. AOL’s version of the reality series starring celebrity Nicole Richie will feature content separate from the forthcoming VH1 version. The series is produced by Telepictures and World of Wonder. Richie and Michael Baum serve as executive producers. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato and Tom Campbell executive produce for World of Wonder.

Other returning series include city.ballet., Hardwired 2.0, and The Future Starts Here.

“We're thrilled to continue our relationships with each of these series for a second season,” said Gabriel Lewis, head of AOL Studios and AOL Originals. “Each of these series exceeded our expectations and resonated strongly with our audience. We're proud to partner with such a talented and diverse group of creators for a second season.”

The four returning series combined for 75 million views in their first seasons.