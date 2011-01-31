AOL, Mark Burnett Team on CliffsNotes Web Series

AOL Inc., Mark Burnett, John Wiley & Sons and Coalition

Films have joined on a digital production deal to develop a Web comedy series

based on Wiley's CliffNotes literature guides.

The animated video shorts will present classic works of

literature in a humorous way and will debut on AOL.com in 2011.

"Mark is one of the most creative and talented people

in our industry and this agreement will further strengthen AOL's video

offerings," said Tim Armstrong, chairman and CEO, AOL Inc. "Video is

core to AOL's consumer strategy and our goal is to build and partner to produce

the best video experiences online."

The agreement follows recent deals by AOL with Heidi Klum,

Endemol and others.