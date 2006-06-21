AOL, DIC Develop CBS Kids Block

AOL's kids portal, KOL, and brand-management company DIC will team up to produce a Saturday-morning programming block on CBS. The block, KOL's Saturday Morning Secret Slumber Party on CBS, will launch Sept. 16.

New series in the block include Dance Revolution, a TV show based on the Dance Dance Revolution videogame franchise by Konami and hosted by Radio KOL DJ Rick Adams. KOL and DIC, which licenses such kids brands as Strawberry Shortcake and Trollz, will also co-produce series including The Animated Trollz, Madeline and CAKE, as well as team up on an online destination with games and video clips tied to the block.

KOL will also create public-service announcements, to run online and in the block, on healthy eating featuring the site's original animated character Princess Natasha.