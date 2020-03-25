AnyClip Offering Publishers Virus News on VOD Platform

Video data and technology company AnyClip said it is offering to provide news content about the COVID-19 crisis to publishers by integrating its Luminous Watch VOD platform for free.

Luminous Watch, which is in beta, is being supported by the Google News Initiative.

AnyClip licenses news content from more than 200 sources including Bloomberg, Reuters, Cheddar and Euro News.

“As people around the world isolate, they turn to online media for the latest on the virus outbreak. But as video traffic booms, technology costs rise as ad revenues decline. For most media companies, this situation is unsustainable,” said AnyClip CEO Gil Becker. “This is the challenge we seek to address with Luminous Watch. We are providing an effective, uncomplicated means for any company or organization to keep viewers informed, enabled by free access to the tools, content and distribution technologies they need to stream.”

According to analysis of AnyClip’s global player load data, the demand for and consumption of streaming video is surging as audiences turn to the internet for the latest information about the coronavirus outbreak.

AnyClip’s Luminous Watch VOD platform is easily integrated into websites using a customizable page template, the company said. On the back-end, AnyClip’s AI powers content analysis and management tools, which let media companies upload, analyze, organize and build playlists with owned and licensed video libraries.

AnyClip is located in New York, Tel Aviv, London and Berlin and is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners, Roman Abramovich’s Ervington Investments, former Sony America President & CEO Michael Schulhof, and Limelight Networks.