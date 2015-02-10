Antonio Named VP, Dayside Programming, at CNN/U.S.

John Antonio has been named vice president of dayside programming for CNN/U.S., based in Atlanta.

Antonio has been director of programming for CNN/U.S., where he was in charge of more than 50 hours per week of live coverage. Before joining CNN, Antonio was managing editor at WABC-TV New York.

Antonio succeeds Janelle Rodriguez, who left at the end of last year to join NBC.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker announced the promotion to staffers Tuesday morning (Feb. 10).

This story was originally published on Multichannel.com.