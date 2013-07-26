Antonio Mora to Host Al Jazeera America Current Affairs Show

Antonio Mora is joining Al Jazeera America as host of Consider

This, a weeknight current affairs talk show, the network announced Friday.

Mora previously spent eight years at ABC News as a news

anchor, senior correspondent and a regular substitute host for Good Morning

America. Most recently, he was an anchor at CBS4 News in Miami after

spending six years at Chicago's WBBM.

"Antonio has enormous experience as a reporter, anchor and

interviewer. His enquiring mind and warmth on screen will make Consider This

a home for smart conversation with a wide variety of people across the

country," said Paul Eedle, Al Jazeera America's deputy launch manager in charge

of programs.

Consider This will feature interviews, panel discussions and

interactive segments where the viewing audience will join the conversation via

social media. Al Jazeera America launches Aug. 20.