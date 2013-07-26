Antonio Mora to Host Al Jazeera America Current Affairs Show
Antonio Mora is joining Al Jazeera America as host of Consider
This, a weeknight current affairs talk show, the network announced Friday.
Mora previously spent eight years at ABC News as a news
anchor, senior correspondent and a regular substitute host for Good Morning
America. Most recently, he was an anchor at CBS4 News in Miami after
spending six years at Chicago's WBBM.
"Antonio has enormous experience as a reporter, anchor and
interviewer. His enquiring mind and warmth on screen will make Consider This
a home for smart conversation with a wide variety of people across the
country," said Paul Eedle, Al Jazeera America's deputy launch manager in charge
of programs.
Consider This will feature interviews, panel discussions and
interactive segments where the viewing audience will join the conversation via
social media. Al Jazeera America launches Aug. 20.
