Antinoro Named EVP, Programming At Dick Clark Productions
Dick Clark Productions has named Michael Antinoro executive
vice president, programming, reporting to CEO Mark Shapiro.
He will work and oversee staff in both dcp's new
Manhattan offices and Los Angeles headquarters. In his new role, Antinoro will
be tasked with working closely with dcp President Orly Adelson to develop
reality and scripted projects for broadcast and online.
Antinoro is a former executive producer of ESPN's original entertainment
division where he oversaw programs including World Series of Poker, Dream
Job, Rome Is Burning, and Pardon the Interruption.
"Michael's experience in developing and producing original
content will fit well with the company's expanding portfolio of projects,"
Shapiro said in a statement. "His creative vision and impressive track record
at ESPN -- where he developed numerous projects alongside Adelson -- make him a
tremendous asset to dcp."
