Antinoro Named EVP, Programming At Dick Clark Productions

Dick Clark Productions has named Michael Antinoro executive

vice president, programming, reporting to CEO Mark Shapiro.

He will work and oversee staff in both dcp's new

Manhattan offices and Los Angeles headquarters. In his new role, Antinoro will

be tasked with working closely with dcp President Orly Adelson to develop

reality and scripted projects for broadcast and online.

Antinoro is a former executive producer of ESPN's original entertainment

division where he oversaw programs including World Series of Poker, Dream

Job, Rome Is Burning, and Pardon the Interruption.

"Michael's experience in developing and producing original

content will fit well with the company's expanding portfolio of projects,"

Shapiro said in a statement. "His creative vision and impressive track record

at ESPN -- where he developed numerous projects alongside Adelson -- make him a

tremendous asset to dcp."