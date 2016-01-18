Anticipation for Showtime Series Reaches ‘Peaks’

Related: Fox Works to Win Over Skeptical X-Philes

Early cuts of Twin Peaks, Showtime’s rabidly awaited series reboot from David Lynch and cocreator Mark Frost, look “tremendous,” according to David Nevins, Showtime president and CEO. Nevins told reporters at the TCA press tour that he’d glimpsed around 25 rough minutes of the show, to get a feel for the characters and the mood. “It’s incredibly exciting,” he said. “You definitely felt you were in the hands of a master.”

Showtime plans to debut the highly serialized series in the first half of 2017, though it’s tough to pin down anything from the mercurial Lynch. Last year, he appeared to scrap the project due to financial differences with the network. At TCA, Nevins demurred on the topic of casting news.

Twin Peaks is a special mission for Gary Levine, Showtime president of programming. Earlier in his career, at ABC, Levine championed the original Twin Peaks series. “It’s shocking to me how many people who weren’t alive when that series was on—how well versed they are in the show,” said Levine. “It’s like a TV Star Wars.”

