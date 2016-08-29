Anthony Weiner Documentary Debuts on Showtime Oct. 22

With Anthony Weiner in the headlines again following his latest sexting escapades, Showtime viewers can get a larger dose of the former U.S. congressman when the documentary Weiner debuts Oct. 22. Showtime describes Weiner as “an unrestricted look into the life of former congressman Anthony Weiner, his family and his campaign team.”

Huma Abedin, a key aide to presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, announced her separation from Weiner Aug. 29, following reports that he had again been exchanging sexually charged text messages with a woman.

Speaking at the TCA Summer press tour earlier this month, David Nevins, Showtime Networks president and CEO, spoke about the film’s “unfettered access” to Weiner amidst his ill-fated comeback bid to be New York City mayor in 2013.

The documentary, released theatrically by IFC Films in May, is directed and produced by Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg. Showtime called it “one of the year's most buzzed-about and highest‑grossing documentaries.”