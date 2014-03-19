Anthony Vinciquerra Joins Machinima Board

Former Fox Networks Group CEO Anthony Vinciquerra has been elected to Machinima's Board of Directors, the company announced Wednesday.

Vinciquerra is currently a senior advisor for Texas Pacific Group, advising on acquisitions and operations across all of TPG's investing arenas including TPG Capital, TPG Growth and TPG Opportunities. He left FNG as chairman & CEO in 2011.

“Having an executive of Tony’s stature and experience join our Board of Directors during this exciting new phase of strategic growth is invaluable to our organization,” said Allen DeBevoise, cofounder, chairman, and CEO of Machinima. “He is one of the most respected and accomplished media executives in the industry, and his experiences growing the Fox broadcast and cable networks groups over the past decade will help inform our content and ad sales strategy going forward.”

Machinima is global video entertainment network for young males and videogamers.