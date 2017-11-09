Anthony Anderson Returns as Host of NAACP Image Awards

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson will return as host of the 49th NAACP Image Awards, which airs on TV One Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Day.

Besides being a cast member, Anderson is also an executive producer on ABC’s Black-ish.

The awards fest’s executive producers are Reginald Hudlin and Phil Gurin. Tony McCuin is directing.

The NAACP will give out its President’s Award and Chairman’s Award to individuals who stand out for their public service.

Voting is open for the awards ceremony’s Entertainer of the Year. Chadwick Boseman, Ava DuVernay, Bruno Mars, Issa Rae, Chance the Rapper and Jay-Z are in the running. Voting can be done at NAACPImageAwards.net and closes Friday, Nov. 17.

The NAACP’s red carpet celebration starts at 8 p.m. on Jan. 15, and the awards start at 9.

Founded in 1909, the NAACP describes itself as a non-partisan civil rights organization.



