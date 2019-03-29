Anthology Series ‘Easy’ Back on Netflix for Final Season May 10

Anthology series Easy returns for its third and final season on Netflix May 10. Joe Swanberg created the series, whose characters “are navigating the modern maze of love, sex, technology and culture in Chicago,” in Netflix’s words.

There will be nine episodes. The new season stars Elizabeth Reaser, Michael Chernus, Jake Johnson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Marc Maron.

“Easy has been the most exciting and important project of my career,” said Swanberg. “The anthology format allowed me to explore a range of stories and characters, but small moments of incidental overlap, or deep relationships between characters, connected the episodes enough that we were able to build a fictional community rooted in a real Chicago.”

Swanberg credited Netflix for its “support, flexibility and trust,” as well as its “global reach.”

“The fact that I was able to collaborate with so many of my favorite actors took an already dreamy experience to the next level,” he added. “I couldn't be more proud of the new season and I can't wait to share it.”