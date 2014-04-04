Antenna Expert Oded Bendov Dies

Dr. Oded Bendov, 76, antenna design expert and chief architect of the antennas atop the Empire State Building and former World Trade Center in New York died April 2 of Prostate cancer, according to the National Association of Broadcasters.

Bendov won an Emmy in 1984 for his development of the circularly polarized antenna.

Bendov joined RCA after graduating with a degree in electrical engineering from Northwestern University in 1967. He was named senior VP and chief scientist of Dielectric when it bought RCA's antenna center. He left Dielectric in 2003 to form the TV Transmission Antenna Group.

Bendov immigrated to the U.S. from Israel in 1959, moving to Washington and doing undergraduate work at Howard University.

Survivors include his wife, Dagny Henderson, and two daughters.