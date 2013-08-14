Anschell To Head Standards and Practices for CBS

Jonathan Anschell, general counsel of CBS TV and deputy general counsel of CBS Corp., has been named head of CBS Program Practices, the department that, according to CBS, "makes certain that entertainment content, and commercial messages [as well as promos and PSAs], are within taste and accuracy standards that make both suitable for airing on the CBS Television Network, as well as our owned television and radio stations." The department is also responsible for the audio and video delays of live entertainment programming on the network.

Marty Franks, executive VP of planning, policy and government affairs for CBS, has headed up program practices, but is retiring at the end of September.

After a "transition period," Matthew Margo and Lorraine Van Lowe, who head up program practices on the East and West Coasts, respectively, will report to Anschell, who will report to CBS President Leslie Moonves on standards and practices matters."

Under Marty's supervision of our standards and practices function, CBS has led the industry in delivering compelling and groundbreaking content while maintaining the integrity and reputation of our company's brand as well as our relationships with our audience and advertisers," said Moonves in a memo to staffers. "Jonathan has worked closely with Marty and members of the Program Practices staff for several years, and he has a keen understanding of our responsibilities as a company and as a broadcaster as well as the creative process behind our great content."