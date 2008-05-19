Announcers Named for CBS EliteXC Saturday Night Fights

CBS named the announcing team for its new Saturday-night mixed-martial-arts fight card, CBS EliteXC Saturday Night Fights, which answers the opening bell May 31.

Play-by-play (blow-by-blow?) announcing duties will be handled by Gus Johnson, who has announced boxing for the network but is probably better known as the voice of its college-basketball coverage, including hosting CBS' At the Half. But his resume includes coverage of pro basketball, football and the Olympic Games. CBS said he also studies boxing and martial arts.

Also announcing the fights will be martial-arts veterans Frank Shamrock and Mauro Ranallo, who has been announcing EliteXC fights on Showtime. "Cageside" reporter is Karyn Bryant, who has been announcing Showtime boxing events.

Among the scheduled match-ups for the 9 p.m.-11 p.m. May 31 debut are "Ruthless" Robbie Lawler vs. Scott "Hands of Steel" Smith and Gina "Conviction" Carano vs. Kaitlin Young in the 140 lb. class.

Showtime is co-owned with CBS and Showtime Sports will produce the fights.