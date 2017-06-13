Anne Swanson Named Wilkinson Barker Knauer Partner

Anne Swanson, a partner at Cooley LLP and a leading communications attorney, has joined Wilkinson Barker Knauer in Washington, D.C., also as a partner.

Swanson, past president of the Federal Communications Bar Association, is an expert in communications and tech law, including spectrum and drone issues. Before Cooley, she was with D.C. communications firm Dow Lohnes.

“Anne is a longtime leader in our Bar and her deep experience in exciting new technologies, and drones in particular, is a great fit for our growing practice," said WBK managing partner Bryan Tramont.