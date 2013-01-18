Anne-Marie Green to Anchor CBS' 'Up to the Minute,' 'CBS Morning News'
Anne-Marie Green has been named anchor of CBS News' early
morning broadcasts, Up to the Minute and CBS Morning News.
Green comes from the CBS-owned KYW in Philadelphia, where
she served as a general assignment reporter since 2004 and coanchored the
station's weekend morning newscasts. She reported for WPSG (CW) as well.
From 2001 to 2004, Green was a reporter at CITY-TV in
Toronto and anchor of Cable Pulse 24, a broadcast on the station's 24-hour
cable news service.
