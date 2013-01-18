Anne-Marie Green to Anchor CBS' 'Up to the Minute,' 'CBS Morning News'

Anne-Marie Green has been named anchor of CBS News' early

morning broadcasts, Up to the Minute and CBS Morning News.





Green comes from the CBS-owned KYW in Philadelphia, where

she served as a general assignment reporter since 2004 and coanchored the

station's weekend morning newscasts. She reported for WPSG (CW) as well.





From 2001 to 2004, Green was a reporter at CITY-TV in

Toronto and anchor of Cable Pulse 24, a broadcast on the station's 24-hour

cable news service.



