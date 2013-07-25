Anne Heche Signs First-Look Deal With Universal TV

Actress Anne Heche has signed a multi-year, first-look producing

deal with Universal Television.

The deal also includes an acting component, which would have

Heche star in programs from the studio to air on NBC or other broadcast or

cable networks. She recently starred in and executive produced the NBC comedy Save Me, which the network burned off

this summer.

"Anne has proven, time and again, to be both a wonderfully

gifted actor and a hard-working producer with fantastic taste. We're

looking forward to working together on all fronts," said Jennifer Salke, president,

NBC Entertainment.

Heche also starred in ABC's Men in Trees and HBO's Hung

and produced the 2004 TV movie The Dead

Will Tell.