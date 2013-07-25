Anne Heche Signs First-Look Deal With Universal TV
Actress Anne Heche has signed a multi-year, first-look producing
deal with Universal Television.
The deal also includes an acting component, which would have
Heche star in programs from the studio to air on NBC or other broadcast or
cable networks. She recently starred in and executive produced the NBC comedy Save Me, which the network burned off
this summer.
"Anne has proven, time and again, to be both a wonderfully
gifted actor and a hard-working producer with fantastic taste. We're
looking forward to working together on all fronts," said Jennifer Salke, president,
NBC Entertainment.
Heche also starred in ABC's Men in Trees and HBO's Hung
and produced the 2004 TV movie The Dead
Will Tell.
