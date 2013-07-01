Anna Nicole Smith Biopic Draws 3.3 Million Viewers to Lifetime
Lifetime's Anna Nicole Smith biopic Anna Nicole
averaged 3.3 million viewers in its premiere airing on Saturday.
The 3.3 million viewers topped last month's Jodi Arias:
Dirty Little Secret (3.1 million) for the net's most-watched original movie
this year. It fell shy of last November's Liz & Dick, which
drew 3.5 million viewers.
In key demos, Anna Nicole had Lifetime's
best numbers since last October's Steel Magnolias with 1.6 million
adults 25-54; 1.4 million adults 18-49; 1.2 million women 25-54; and 1.1
million women 18-49.
