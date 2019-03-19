Ann Curry's Live 'Chasing the Cure' Debuts on TNT/TBS in July

Chasing the Cure, a live medical series from Ann Curry, premieres on TNT and TBS July 25. TNT and Lionsgate Television are producing the series, which includes a weekly two-hour live telecast and what parent WarnerMedia Entertainment calls a "24/7 global digital platform."

There will be 10 episodes. The series focuses on patients who suffer from undiagnosed, misdiagnosed or uncured medical issues. "This enterprise will harness the full power of both television and a multi-platform experience in order to break down medical barriers in service of patients," said WarnerMedia Entertainment.

"Through a 24/7 digital experience and interactive components including live, second-screen experiences, suggestions, along with highly accredited doctors, will be able to share their experiences, advice and recommendations on what’s happening during the broadcast in real time – all toward helping find cures for people with mysterious conditions," said WarnerMedia.

Kim Bondy, head of content at Soledad O'Brien's Starfish Media Group, is showrunner.

“Leveraging the power of a global digital community to help real people solve their medical mysteries is our mission on Chasing the Cure,” said Michael Bloom, senior VP of unscripted and live programming for TNT. “With Ann and Kim’s leadership and dedication to powerful, honest storytelling, we plan on delivering significant results to those who are in need of answers or a path to wellness. This is not just a one-dimensional live television experience.”

WarnerMedia invites viewers to become "medical detectives" and dive deep into the online community surrounding each case.

“How could I not want to be part of this project, given the real chance that it will help people suffer less? This collaboration of physicians, journalists and television creators is not only groundbreaking, it could potentially help encourage new ways for people to access care,” said Curry.

Chasing the Cure is produced by B17 Entertainment and Motiv8 Media in association with Lionsgate Television. Curry, Bondy, Brien Meagher, Rhett Bachner, Kara Kurcz, Brian Lee and Eric Ortner are executive producers.