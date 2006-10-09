Anime Network Strikes VOD Deals

Anime Network has struck three system deals for its subscription video-on-demand service.

Anime launched on Insight Communications last month, and will roll out on RCN in October and on Cogeco Cable (Ontario) in November.



The network is available in VOD, subscription VOD and as a 24-hour linear channel.



The animation channel, which claims over 40 million subs, was one of the first start-ups to take space on Comcast's free-VOD service in 2002 as a free VOD channel on Comcast systems. It has since transitioned into a full network and pay VOD service reaching 95% of VOD-enabled households, according to the company.