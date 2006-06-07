Animania HD Nabs Mr. Bean
Animania HD, one of 15 high-def networks in Rainbow Media’s VOOM HD suite, has acquired exclusive broadcast rights to Mr. Bean, The Animated Series, from Tiger Aspect Productions.
This animated version of the live-action series that debuted on UK TV in 1990 features the voice of Rowan Atkinson, who starred in the original 14 half-hour programs that have been distributed worldwide. Animania HD has ordered 26 half-hour episodes of The Animated Series.
Since February, all 15 VOOM HD networks have been available nationally on Echostar’s DISH network.
