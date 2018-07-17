‘Animals’ Back on HBO Aug. 3

Season three of Animals, the animated adult series from the Duplass brothers, starts on HBO Aug. 3. There are ten episodes in the new season.

The show comes from Duplass Brothers Productions. It was created by Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano. The pair executive produces, writes and directs all the episodes, and voices many of the characters.

Animals focuses on the downtrodden creatures native to Earth’s least-habitable environment: New York City. The third season checks in with a humanless, post-apocalyptic New York, blending live-action and animated segments. The season opener says, “Three years after the green bomb wiped out humans in New York, rats Phil and Mike traverse the city following a wild, drunken night, searching for a missing car and encountering multiple species and terrors along the way.”

Season three guest starts include Johnny Knoxville, Tom Bergeron, Edie Falco, David Harbour, Jon Gabrus, John Leguizamo, Lucy Liu, Moby and Tracy Morgan.