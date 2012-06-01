Animal Planet's'River Monsters' Sets Network Ratings Record
Animal Planet original series River
Monsters finished its fourth season this past Monday as the network's most-
watched series ever.
The series, which follows extreme angler Jeremy Wade as he
tracks down huge freshwater fish, drew 1.5 million viewers during its fourth
season, according to network officials. River Monsters also bested its
previous year's performance in all demos including adults 25-54 (up 9% to
836,000 viewers); men 25-54 (up 6%, 500,000 viewers) and women 25-54 (336,000 viewers).
The series' season four opener, was the most-watched debut
in Animal Planet's history, delivering nearly 1.8 million total viewers
viewers, according to the network.
