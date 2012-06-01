Animal Planet's'River Monsters' Sets Network Ratings Record

Animal Planet original series River

Monsters finished its fourth season this past Monday as the network's most-

watched series ever.

The series, which follows extreme angler Jeremy Wade as he

tracks down huge freshwater fish, drew 1.5 million viewers during its fourth

season, according to network officials. River Monsters also bested its

previous year's performance in all demos including adults 25-54 (up 9% to

836,000 viewers); men 25-54 (up 6%, 500,000 viewers) and women 25-54 (336,000 viewers).

The series' season four opener, was the most-watched debut

in Animal Planet's history, delivering nearly 1.8 million total viewers

viewers, according to the network.