Animal Planet to Air ‘Dr. Jeff’ Pandemic Special June 13

Animal Planet will air a COVID-19 special starring veterinarian Jeff Young, when Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet: Pandemic Emergency airs June 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. “While most of the country is shutting down during the pandemic, Dr. Jeff is taking on new challenges by staying open seven days a week for veterinary emergencies. He and his dedicated staff often represent one last hope and possibly the difference between life and death for their patients,” said Animal Planet.

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet has been on for five seasons.

The special shows the staff at Dr. Young’s clinic under immense pressure as they “treat the continuous flow of emergency cases during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Animal Planet, with the clinic providing low-cost care to thousands of pet owners, and free pet food to those who need it.

The special shows puppy Penny-Rose, who ate pieces of a DVD, but is found out to be suffering from something more life threatening, and Kai, a dog who is hit by a car and undergoes surgery.

Viewers can watch the special, and past episodes, on the Animal Planet GO app.

Animal Planet describes Dr. Young as “a charismatic hero who embodies a maverick, 'can-do' spirit while treating a wide variety of animals in Denver and beyond. Straight-talking, warm-hearted and effortlessly cool, he's one of America's busiest veterinarians. His clinic, Planned Pethood Plus, is a local landmark.”

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet: Pandemic Emergency is produced by Double Act. Alastair Cook is executive producer and Alex Revill is showrunner. For Animal Planet, Lisa Lucas is executive producer.

