Animal Planet Scores Record ‘Puppy Bowl' Audience

While Super Bowl XLV became the most-watched program in TV

history Sunday, Animal Planet's alternative programming Puppy Bowl broke a

viewership record, too.

Puppy Bowl VII drew an audience of 9.2 million viewers of

its 12-hour marathon. The program earned a 1.2 household rating, up 50% from

last year.

The pups also helped AnimalPlanet.com to 4.6 million page

views Sunday and #puppybowl was the second top trending topic on Twitter on

Super Bowl Sunday, according to the network.