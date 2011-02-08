Animal Planet Scores Record ‘Puppy Bowl' Audience
While Super Bowl XLV became the most-watched program in TV
history Sunday, Animal Planet's alternative programming Puppy Bowl broke a
viewership record, too.
Puppy Bowl VII drew an audience of 9.2 million viewers of
its 12-hour marathon. The program earned a 1.2 household rating, up 50% from
last year.
The pups also helped AnimalPlanet.com to 4.6 million page
views Sunday and #puppybowl was the second top trending topic on Twitter on
Super Bowl Sunday, according to the network.
