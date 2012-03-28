Animal Planet Renews Trio of Series
Animal Planet has renewed three of its Saturday night series
-- Pit Boss, My Cat From Hell and Pit
Bulls & Parolees.
All three series showed ratings growth in their most recent
seasons, with My Cat From Hell, which
features cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy tackling catastrophic cat cases, up 36%
in season two; Pit Boss improving 27%
in its second season, and Pit Bulls &
Parolees, which will move to New Orleans next season, gaining 11% in season
three.
The trio have helped improve the cable network's Saturday
delivery 31% over one year ago to 873,000 total viewers as well as gains with
adults 25-54 (up 22%) and adults 18-49 (up 19%).
Animal Planet will unveil its full slate of 2012-13
programming at the Discovery Communications upfront presentation in New York on
April 5.
