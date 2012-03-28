Animal Planet Renews Trio of Series

Animal Planet has renewed three of its Saturday night series

-- Pit Boss, My Cat From Hell and Pit

Bulls & Parolees.

All three series showed ratings growth in their most recent

seasons, with My Cat From Hell, which

features cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy tackling catastrophic cat cases, up 36%

in season two; Pit Boss improving 27%

in its second season, and Pit Bulls &

Parolees, which will move to New Orleans next season, gaining 11% in season

three.

The trio have helped improve the cable network's Saturday

delivery 31% over one year ago to 873,000 total viewers as well as gains with

adults 25-54 (up 22%) and adults 18-49 (up 19%).

Animal Planet will unveil its full slate of 2012-13

programming at the Discovery Communications upfront presentation in New York on

April 5.