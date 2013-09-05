Animal Planet Renews 'My Cat From Hell' for Fifth Season

Animal Planet announced Thursday that it has renewed My Cat From Hell for a fifth season of 16 episodes, that will premiere next spring.



My Cat From Hell features "cat listener" Jackson Galaxy resolving conflicts between cats and their owners.



My Cat From Hell is produced for Animal Planet by Eyeworks USA. Melinda Toporoff is the executive producer and Pat Dempsey is the associate producer for Animal Planet. JD Roth, Todd A. Nelson and Adam Kaloustian are executive producers and Chandrea Miller is the co-executive producer for Eyeworks USA.