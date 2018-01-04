Animal Planet ‘Puppy Bowl’ on For Feb. 4

Puppy Bowl, Animal Planet’s showcase of young dogs playing football, goes down February 4, same day as the Super Bowl. Team Ruff tackles Team Fluff in the big game, both squads fighting for the “Lombarky” trophy.

The action starts at 3 p.m. ET. It will be held at the new bone-shaped Geico stadium. Jokgu the piano-playing chicken from Season 12 of America's Got Talent will play “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the keyboard.

Animal Planet says the “tail-gaiting” starts with the pre-game show at 2 p.m., featuring “aww-nalysis and cuddly commentary from sports anchor James Hound with Rodt Weiler and Sheena Inu serving as pregame show analysts.” For the seventh consecutive year, Dan Schachner will “rufferee.”

Puppy Bowl XIV features dogs rescued from areas that were devastated by natural disasters in 2017, including Houston, Puerto Rico and Florida.

Puppy Bowl is produced for Animal Planet by Discovery Studios. Simon Morris is executive producer and showrunner and Cindy Kain is VP of current production. For Animal Planet, Dawn Sinsel is executive producer and Pat Dempsey is producer.