Animal Planet Picks Up 'Money Barn,' 'Swamp'd'
Animal Planet on Wednesday announced two new pickups, Money
Barn and Swamp'd.
Money Barn is a five-part half-hour series from
Original Productions. Premiering in February, the show follows a group of
treasure-hunting auctioneers who search through thousands of barns to find
forgotten heirlooms to sell at auction. Thom Beers, Philip David Segal and Jeff
Conroy are the executive producers with Steve Robillard as coexecutive
producer.
Leftfield's Swamp'd focuses on the Louisiana-based shop,
P'Maws Bait Shack, which is located in the small town of Pierre Part. The show
premieres this spring with Brent Montgomery, Dominick Pupa and Will
Nothacker serving as executive producers and Meredith Voges as the supervising
producer.
These two join the previously-announced Top Hooker,
which has complete production. It will premiere in the summer.
"We're excited to collaborate with some of the best
production partners in the business," said Marjorie Kaplan, president and
GM of Animal Planet. "These projects continue to push the range of
stories we have to tell our audience."
