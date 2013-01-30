Animal Planet Picks Up 'Money Barn,' 'Swamp'd'

Animal Planet on Wednesday announced two new pickups, Money

Barn and Swamp'd.



Money Barn is a five-part half-hour series from

Original Productions. Premiering in February, the show follows a group of

treasure-hunting auctioneers who search through thousands of barns to find

forgotten heirlooms to sell at auction. Thom Beers, Philip David Segal and Jeff

Conroy are the executive producers with Steve Robillard as coexecutive

producer.





Leftfield's Swamp'd focuses on the Louisiana-based shop,

P'Maws Bait Shack, which is located in the small town of Pierre Part. The show

premieres this spring with Brent Montgomery, Dominick Pupa and Will

Nothacker serving as executive producers and Meredith Voges as the supervising

producer.





These two join the previously-announced Top Hooker,

which has complete production. It will premiere in the summer.





"We're excited to collaborate with some of the best

production partners in the business," said Marjorie Kaplan, president and

GM of Animal Planet. "These projects continue to push the range of

stories we have to tell our audience."