Animal Planet Orders Pet Training Series

Posted at 3:18 p.m. ET

Animal Channel has ordered a new series, Fetch Me a Beer (working title).

Fetch Me a Beer will feature pet trainer and YouTube sensation Zak George, teaching pet owners step-by-step procedures to teach their animals new and helpful tricks.

Animal Planet production and Powderhouse Productions are currently casting people wanting to change their ordinary pet into a helpful, not–your-average “sit” trick animal.

Casting calls will be held across South Florida for the next six weeks through mid-March and in the Boston metro area from now until mid-June.

“My dogs’s best trick is lying on the couch with me. So I’m particularly amazed at what Zak is able to motivate pets and owners to accomplish in just a few short sessions,” says Marjorie Kaplan, general manager and president of Animal Planet Media in a statement.

Fetch Me a Beer is executive produced by Seanbaker Carter, Joel Olicker, and Tug Yourgrau.