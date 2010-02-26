Animal Planet Orders More ‘Pit Boss'
By Alex Weprin
Animal Planet is ordering more episodes of
Pit Boss, the unscripted series starring "Shorty" Rossi, a little
person who served more than a decade in prison, who now dedicates his life to
rescuing pit bulls.
Animal Planet has ordered 14 hour-long episodes of
the series, which will debut in summer 2010. The new season will continue to
follow Shorty and his colleagues as they work to recast the pit bull's image,
and rescue Los
Angeles area dogs.
"We loved Shorty, his team and
his pit bulls from the minute we met him and are delighted our audience does
too," says Marjorie Kaplan, president and general manager of Animal Planet.
"Pit Boss has become one of Animal Planet's top series, and the Pit
Boss fan site is currently our most visited. Happily, this leaves us only
one option - we must bring back this fan favorite!"
The series is ending
its first run of six episodes Feb. 27.
Intuitive Entertainment produces
the series for Animal Planet. Kevin Dill and Mechelle Collins are executive
producers for Intuitive. Erin Wanner is executive producer for Animal
Planet.
