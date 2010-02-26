Animal Planet Orders More ‘Pit Boss'

Animal Planet is ordering more episodes of

Pit Boss, the unscripted series starring "Shorty" Rossi, a little

person who served more than a decade in prison, who now dedicates his life to

rescuing pit bulls.

Animal Planet has ordered 14 hour-long episodes of

the series, which will debut in summer 2010. The new season will continue to

follow Shorty and his colleagues as they work to recast the pit bull's image,

and rescue Los

Angeles area dogs.

"We loved Shorty, his team and

his pit bulls from the minute we met him and are delighted our audience does

too," says Marjorie Kaplan, president and general manager of Animal Planet.

"Pit Boss has become one of Animal Planet's top series, and the Pit

Boss fan site is currently our most visited. Happily, this leaves us only

one option - we must bring back this fan favorite!"

The series is ending

its first run of six episodes Feb. 27.

Intuitive Entertainment produces

the series for Animal Planet. Kevin Dill and Mechelle Collins are executive

producers for Intuitive. Erin Wanner is executive producer for Animal

Planet.