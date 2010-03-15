Animal Planet Orders Mike Tyson Series

Animal Planet is getting into the ring with former heavyweight

champ Mike Tyson, and this time he is the underdog. The series, tentatively

called Taking on Tyson, will chronicle Tyson as he explores the world of

competitive pigeon rearing and racing.

An avid bird-lover, Tyson has raised pigeons

all his life, though the show will follow him as he takes his first steps into

the competitive pigeon racing arena.

The series will film in New York later this year, and is slated for

an early 2011 debut on Animal Planet.

"I'm honored to be a part of this monumental show on Animal

Planet," said Tyson in a statement. "I feel a great pride acting as an official

representative for all the pigeon fancier's out there. I want people to

see why we love these birds. It feels good returning to the rooftops of

the city where it all started for me - New

York."

"Tyson's passion for his pigeons takes my breath away," said

Marjorie Kaplan, president and general manager of Animal Planet Media in a

statement. "For years, he has been inspired by these birds that he feels

have the â€˜biggest heart' in the animal kingdom. Taking on Tyson peels

back new layers of the remarkable persona and deep humanity of Mike Tyson while

also showing us a whole world we never knew existed right on the rooftops of

New York City."