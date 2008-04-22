Animal Planet Orders Meerkat Manor Movie

Animal Planet will air a Meerkat Manor movie following the early days of Flower, the show’s matriarch and leader of the “whiskers” clan.

Flower died last year due to a snakebite in an episode that aired on Animal Planet in September.

Meerkat Manor: The Story Begins will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival and will premiere on Animal Planet Memorial Day weekend.

The premiere of the movie comes in advance of the show’s new season, Meerkat Manor: The Next Generation, which will premiere on Animal Planet June 6.