Animal Planet Launches New Campaign

Animal Planet has launched a public service campaign - "R.O.A.R." - in conjunction with a slew of animal and environmental organizations. The campaign, which stands for Reach Out. Act. Respond." will initially benefit causes including spaying/neutering pets; shelter adoption; cruelty prevention; animal healthcare; conservation; pet well-being; youth action for animals; and protection of endangered species.

The network will begin running PSAs to support R.O.A.R. on Oct. 19 after hosting a fund-raising party in L.A. Oct. 18. Animal Planet staff will help animals in the local community Nov. 1 on a "We R.O.A.R." day. Participating partners on the R.O.A.R. campaign include The American Humane Association; The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals; the National Wildlife Federation and the World Wildlife Fund.

Discovery-owned Animal Planet averaged 665,000 total viewers in prime during third quarter, up 12% from the year before.