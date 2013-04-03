Animal Planet Launches Live Animal Cams
Fans of cockroaches and puppies can now watch them live on a
24-hour basis with the debut of Animal Planet's new digital service for iPods and
connected TV's.
The Discovery-owned network, in partnership with Audubon
Nature Institute, explore.org, National Acquarium, South MountainCreamery and
the Washington Animal RescueLeague, is launching Animal Planet L!VE, featuring
10 live animal cams that viewers can access on the network's APL.TV
website as well as through select Samsung Smart TV's, according to network
officials.
Animal Planet L!VE will also be available to XBOX
gaming consoles and Roku boxes in the near future, according to Animal Planet.
Animal cams include an Ant Cam, Beluga Cam, Calf Cam, Chick
Cam, Cockroach Cam, Kitten Cam, Pacific Reef Cam, Penquin Cam, Puppy Cam and
Sea Nettle Cam, said Animal Planet officials.
"Our success with Animal Planet on TV has been due in large
part to listening closely to our audience. Their overwhelming response to Puppy
Bowl and our Puppy and Kitten Cams led us straight to Animal
Planet L!VE," added Animal Planet President and General Managert Marjorie
Kaplan in a statement. "Animal Planet L!VE is an exciting evolution
and expansion of the Animal Planet brand."
The network Wednesday announced it has renewed
its hit series Finding Bigfoot for a third season of as well as new
reality series Ice Cold Gold, which debuts April 21.
