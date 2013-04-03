Animal Planet Launches Live Animal Cams

Fans of cockroaches and puppies can now watch them live on a

24-hour basis with the debut of Animal Planet's new digital service for iPods and

connected TV's.





The Discovery-owned network, in partnership with Audubon

Nature Institute, explore.org, National Acquarium, South MountainCreamery and

the Washington Animal RescueLeague, is launching Animal Planet L!VE, featuring

10 live animal cams that viewers can access on the network's APL.TV

website as well as through select Samsung Smart TV's, according to network

officials.



Animal Planet L!VE will also be available to XBOX

gaming consoles and Roku boxes in the near future, according to Animal Planet.





Animal cams include an Ant Cam, Beluga Cam, Calf Cam, Chick

Cam, Cockroach Cam, Kitten Cam, Pacific Reef Cam, Penquin Cam, Puppy Cam and

Sea Nettle Cam, said Animal Planet officials.





"Our success with Animal Planet on TV has been due in large

part to listening closely to our audience. Their overwhelming response to Puppy

Bowl and our Puppy and Kitten Cams led us straight to Animal

Planet L!VE," added Animal Planet President and General Managert Marjorie

Kaplan in a statement. "Animal Planet L!VE is an exciting evolution

and expansion of the Animal Planet brand."





The network Wednesday announced it has renewed

its hit series Finding Bigfoot for a third season of as well as new

reality series Ice Cold Gold, which debuts April 21.