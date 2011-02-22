AnimalPlanet Greenlights Two Summer Series

Animal

Planet has greenlit two summer reality series, Tanked and Hillbilly

Handfishin'.

The

six-episode Tanked follows two

brothers-in-law as they run Acrylic Tank Manufacturing, one of the largest

builders of aquariums manufacturing in the country. Series is set for a July

premiere. Tanked is produced for

Animal Planet by Nancy Glass Productions with Glass and Eric Neuhaus

executive producing. Jeffrey Weaver is co-executive producer for Nancy Glass,

and Melinda Toporoff is the executive producer for Animal Planet.

Hillbilly Handfishin' introduces viewers to the sport of

noodling in Oklahoma, where adventure seekers attempt to catch catfish with

their bare hands. Series is slated for a seven-episode run starting in August. Handfishin' is produced for Animal Planet by Half

Yard Productions with Abby Greensfelder and Sean Gallagher executive producing

for Half Yard and Keith Hoffman executive producer for Animal Planet.