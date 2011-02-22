AnimalPlanet Greenlights Two Summer Series
Animal
Planet has greenlit two summer reality series, Tanked and Hillbilly
Handfishin'.
The
six-episode Tanked follows two
brothers-in-law as they run Acrylic Tank Manufacturing, one of the largest
builders of aquariums manufacturing in the country. Series is set for a July
premiere. Tanked is produced for
Animal Planet by Nancy Glass Productions with Glass and Eric Neuhaus
executive producing. Jeffrey Weaver is co-executive producer for Nancy Glass,
and Melinda Toporoff is the executive producer for Animal Planet.
Hillbilly Handfishin' introduces viewers to the sport of
noodling in Oklahoma, where adventure seekers attempt to catch catfish with
their bare hands. Series is slated for a seven-episode run starting in August. Handfishin' is produced for Animal Planet by Half
Yard Productions with Abby Greensfelder and Sean Gallagher executive producing
for Half Yard and Keith Hoffman executive producer for Animal Planet.
