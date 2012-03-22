Animal Planet Expands Development Team

Animal Planet has promoted Charlie Foley to senior VP of

development where he'll lead an expanded team with the hire of new VPs Kurt

Tondorf and Andy Berg, the network announced Thursday.

Foley will continue to report to Animal Planet president/GM

Marjorie Kaplan and Tondorf and Berg will report to Foley. The trio will

oversee the conceptualization and creation of series, stunts, special and other

programming initiatives for the Discovery Communications-owned network.

"Charlie's bold thinking and creative ambition have been key

to Animal Planet's transformation," Kaplan said in a statement. "Series he

developed – like River Monsters and Whale Wars – are some of the

biggest and most dramatic successes of our rebrand and have helped reimagine

and redefine the brand for audiences and for the creative community."

Tondorf joins Animal Planet from Optomen Productions where

he was VP of development and Berg joins from A&E/Bio where he spent seven

years as senior director of nonfiction and alternative programming. Foley

rejoined Animal Planet in 2007 after several years in independent production;

prior to that he worked at TLC and Animal Planet as executive producer and

director of development.