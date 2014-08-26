Animal Planet, Disney Parks Team on Halloween Pet Special

Animal Planet announced Tuesday it is teaming with Disney Parks on Halloween special America’s Cutest: Disney Side Howl-O-Ween (wt).

John O’Hurley (Seinfeld, Family Feud) will host the hour-long special featuring clips of pets dressed as their owner’s favorite Disney characters. It will premiere Oct. 18.

Clips are divided into five categories, with a finalist selected from each one. Disney characters will provide commentary on the clips as America’s Cutest Disney Side Pet is selected. The winning pet will serve as Grand Marshal of a parade at the Walt Disney World Resort.

America’s Cutest is produced by Powderhosue Productions for Animal Planet. Seanbaker Carter, Joel Olicker and John Tomlin serve as executive producers for Powderhouse Productions, and Melinda Toporoff serves as executive producer for Animal Planet.