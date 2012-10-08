Animal Planet Catches Second Season of ‘Off the Hook'
Animal Planet has renewed its fishing series Off the Hook: Extreme Catches for a
second season.
The order is for 18 half-hour episodes to premiere in summer
2013. In its freshman season, Off the Hook averaged 620,000 total viewers per
episode.
The series follows professional wrestler Showtime Eric
Young, who is also an avid outdoorsmen, as he travels the country to learn the
best and most unique fishing practices.
Off the Hook is executive-produced
by Gregory Henry and David Shadrack Smith for part 2 pictures and Vaibhav Bhatt
for Animal Planet.
