Animal Planet Announces 'Whale Wars' Spinoff

Animal Planet announced

Monday a companion and spinoff to its Whale

Wars series, tentatively titled The

Faroe Island Project, which follows the story of the Sea Shepherd Conservation

Society's effort to stop "The Grind," the annual pilot whale kill in the Danish

Protectorate of the Faroe Islands.

The series

started filming on July 15 and will continue throughout the Sea Shepherd's "Operation

Ferocious Isles" campaign to stop the whaling in the Faroe Islands, marking the

first time the environment group has attempted to intervene in Danish

territory. Whale Wars cast members

including Captain Paul Watson, Peter Hammarstedt, Chris Aultman and Chad Halstead will appear on the show as part of

the crew. No premiere date has been set.

"For the last

four years, Whale Wars has been

riveting television because of the passion of the Sea Shepherds, the risks they

take to save the lives of whales, and the magnificent and dangerous beauty of

the Southern Ocean," said Marjorie Kaplan, president and GM, Animal Planet

Media. "Now they are once again preparing to put their lives on the line, this

time in a lush and unfamiliar corner of northern Europe, where the customs are

different and the killing of whales continues. And we plan be there to

document every moment."

The series is

produced by The Lizard Trading

Company for Animal Planet, with Liz Bronstein serving as executive

producer and Lisa Lucas as executive producer for Animal Planet.