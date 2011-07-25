Animal Planet Announces 'Whale Wars' Spinoff
Animal Planet announced
Monday a companion and spinoff to its Whale
Wars series, tentatively titled The
Faroe Island Project, which follows the story of the Sea Shepherd Conservation
Society's effort to stop "The Grind," the annual pilot whale kill in the Danish
Protectorate of the Faroe Islands.
The series
started filming on July 15 and will continue throughout the Sea Shepherd's "Operation
Ferocious Isles" campaign to stop the whaling in the Faroe Islands, marking the
first time the environment group has attempted to intervene in Danish
territory. Whale Wars cast members
including Captain Paul Watson, Peter Hammarstedt, Chris Aultman and Chad Halstead will appear on the show as part of
the crew. No premiere date has been set.
"For the last
four years, Whale Wars has been
riveting television because of the passion of the Sea Shepherds, the risks they
take to save the lives of whales, and the magnificent and dangerous beauty of
the Southern Ocean," said Marjorie Kaplan, president and GM, Animal Planet
Media. "Now they are once again preparing to put their lives on the line, this
time in a lush and unfamiliar corner of northern Europe, where the customs are
different and the killing of whales continues. And we plan be there to
document every moment."
The series is
produced by The Lizard Trading
Company for Animal Planet, with Liz Bronstein serving as executive
producer and Lisa Lucas as executive producer for Animal Planet.
