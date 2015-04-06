Animal Planet to Air Live Giraffe Birth Special

Animal Planet and the Dallas Zoo are partnering to air a live special on the birth of the zoo’s giraffe.

Giraffe Birth Live will air in real time and feature reticulated giraffe Katie as it nears giving birth to a calf, which could come any day according to the network.

Animal Planet will also feature live 24/7 coverage online with eight cameras in a live feed and on-demand videos of Katie’s life.

"Just like our viewers, we’re all on pins and needles waiting for the animal kingdom’s biggest birth of the year. The Dallas Zoo – and Katie, of course – are the perfect partners as we work together on the biggest baby-watch anywhere," said Rick Holzman, general manager and executive VP of Animal Planet.

Animal Planet will cut in during programming at critical moments of the labor, birth and the baby’s first steps.