Angulo Named KTNC GM

Former KSTS San Francisco acting general manager Cesar Angulo has been named president and general manager at KTNC, an Estrella TV affiliate airing in San Francisco and Sacramento. The appointment is effective today.

KTNC is owned by Titan Broadcast Management. It serves both markets from a signal broadcast from Diablo Peak.

Angulo had been both VP of sales and acting GM at Telemundo's San Francisco station.

"We are very excited to have secured the Estrella affiliation to KTNC for both San Francisco and Sacramento and even more excited to have recruited Cesar Angulo to join our station as well," said Titan Broadcast Management President Bert Ellis. "Cesar is the right manager at the right time to lead the KTNC staff to take advantage of this huge opportunity."

Angulo called Estrella "the up and coming hip network" for Spanish speakers. "I am joining some great people at Titan and KTNC and have several more key people that will join us in short order," he said. "Watch us grow."

Titan, formed by Dan Sullivan and Bert Ellis, manages the former Pappas Telecasting stations.

The Estrella TV network is owned by Liberman Broadcasting.