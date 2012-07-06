'Anger Management' Loses 2.1M Viewers in Second Week

In its second week, FX's new Charlie Sheen comedy Anger

Management lost a significant 2.1 million viewers, a 38% decrease, from its

premiere to draw 3.37 million total viewers for its third episode.

Among the adults 18-49 demo, Anger Management drew 1.71 million viewers, down 35%

from the premiere episode, which had drawn 2.65 million and increased to 2.89

million for the 9:30 p.m. episode.

Anger Management was

also down to a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, dropping 38% from its premiere

episode, which earned a 2.1 and increased to a 2.3 in its later episode.

The second week ratings are more significant

because Anger Management's first two episodes do not count toward the

ratings threshold it must hit to trigger the additional 90-episode order from

Debmar-Mercury, should the series be a success.

Inan interview with B&C last month, FX chief John Landgraf

declined to specify the ratings mark Anger must hit but said, "It's

consonant with our best comedy ratings for our original comedies."

Wilfred was previously FX's top-rated comedy premiere, drawing 2.33

million adults 18-49 to its June 2011 debut. For its second episode of the season, Wilfred was down 38% from its premiere to 1.45 million total viewers. Louie was also down 25% to 1.08 million total viewers from last week's season premiere.