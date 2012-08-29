'Anger Management' Gets 90-Episode Pickup From FX

Charlie Sheen's comeback sitcom Anger Management officially received its 90-episode order from FX.

As part of its original deal, if the show hit a certain ratings benchmark in its initial eight episodes, it would automatically trigger the 90-episode order. Anger Management is cable's highest-rated new comedy series in 2012, averaging 4.53 million viewers and 2.5 million adults 18-49.

Anger Management will resume production in September and return to the airwaves in January.

"We set a very high ratings bar that included some additional hurdles for Anger Management to earn its back-90 order and the series met and exceed those metrics," said Chuck Saftler, executive VP of FX Networks. "Bruce Helford has created a sitcom that works extremely well in our pre-10 p.m. programming lineup. Charlie Sheen and the entire cast did an amazing job in the first ten episodes, which were produced in a very tight window. I have no doubt that the producers and cast will be able to pull off the Herculean task of producing 90 episodes over the next two years."

Debmar-Mercury copresidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein added, "Anger Management has proven its value as a top performer for FX from its record-breaking premiere, finishing its initial run as one of highest-rated comedy series on cable television. Now we have 100 episodes of a top-tier sitcom with an A-list star the caliber of Charlie Sheen to sell into off-network syndication starting in September 2014. We thank the great team at FX for believing in this proven model, and Charlie, Bruce, a wonderful cast and writers for delivering a comedy that has been such a major success."